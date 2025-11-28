All Backward Classes corporations to get buildings in Amaravati

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for BC Welfare, Handlooms and Textiles S Savitha announced that buildings will be constructed for all Backward Classes (BC) corporations in Amaravati.

Participating in the oath-taking ceremony of the Sagara (Uppara) Corporation Directors in Vijayawada on Thursday, Savitha said that while BCs were harassed during the YSRCP regime, the coalition government is uplifting BC communities by rolling out various schemes. She said funds under the Aadharna 3.0 scheme will be utilised through the corporations of BC.

Savitha asserted that the TDP is the party that brought due political, social and financial recognition to BCs.

Speaking on the occasion, TDP State president Palla Srinivasa Rao said that from the very inception of the TDP, its leadership gave priority to BCs.