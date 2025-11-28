All Backward Classes corporations to get buildings in Amaravati

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for BC Welfare, Handlooms and Textiles S Savitha announced that buildings will be constructed for all Backward Classes (BC) corporations in Amaravati.
Participating in the oath-taking ceremony of the Sagara (Uppara) Corporation Directors in Vijayawada on Thursday, Savitha said that while BCs were harassed during the YSRCP regime, the coalition government is uplifting BC communities by rolling out various schemes. She said funds under the Aadharna 3.0 scheme will be utilised through the corporations of BC.
Savitha asserted that the TDP is the party that brought due political, social and financial recognition to BCs.
Speaking on the occasion, TDP State president Palla Srinivasa Rao said that from the very inception of the TDP, its leadership gave priority to BCs.
Recalling the legacy of the party’s founder, the late NT Rama Rao, he noted that it was NTR who first opened the doors of political participation for BCs by introducing 34% reservation in local bodies.
He said this vision is now being expanded under Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, whose administration is implementing a structured roadmap to elevate BC communities to new pinnacles of development.
Savitha also announced that free coaching for civil services examinations will be provided to candidates through the BC Study Circles.
Out of the 100 seats, 66 are allocated to BC candidates, while 20 and 14 seats are earmarked for SC and ST candidates respectively. A 34% reservation for women will be implemented.
Interested candidates can apply until December 3. The eligibility test will be held on December 7, results will be announced on December 11, and the free training will commence on December 14. Separate hostel facilities will be provided for men and women.