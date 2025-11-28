Cyclone fears push harvesting costs sky-high

VIJAYAWADA: The formation of Cyclone Ditva over the Bay of Bengal has triggered serious concern among farmers, as peak-stage paddy harvesting coincides with large tracts still awaiting harvest and huge quantities of grain yet to be safely transported to rice mills.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall and strong winds are forecast from Saturday, prompting fears of widespread crop damage. According to available estimates, only 25-35 percent of the harvest has been completed so far against nearly 15 lakh hectares cultivated across the State during the Kharif season.

The impending cyclone has forced farmers to rush harvesting operations to save standing crops. Taking advantage of the emergency, middlemen have moved in, controlling the availability of harvest machines.

Farmers allege that machine owners, operating through traders, are charging as much as Rs 5,000 per acre per hour. As harvesting an acre takes at least three hours, farmers end up paying around Rs 15,000 per acre, with the added condition that the produce must be sold only to those traders, often at arbitrarily fixed rates.