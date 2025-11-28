Cyclone fears push harvesting costs sky-high

VIJAYAWADA: The formation of Cyclone Ditva over the Bay of Bengal has triggered serious concern among farmers, as peak-stage paddy harvesting coincides with large tracts still awaiting harvest and huge quantities of grain yet to be safely transported to rice mills.
Heavy to very heavy rainfall and strong winds are forecast from Saturday, prompting fears of widespread crop damage. According to available estimates, only 25-35 percent of the harvest has been completed so far against nearly 15 lakh hectares cultivated across the State during the Kharif season.
The impending cyclone has forced farmers to rush harvesting operations to save standing crops. Taking advantage of the emergency, middlemen have moved in, controlling the availability of harvest machines.
Farmers allege that machine owners, operating through traders, are charging as much as Rs 5,000 per acre per hour. As harvesting an acre takes at least three hours, farmers end up paying around Rs 15,000 per acre, with the added condition that the produce must be sold only to those traders, often at arbitrarily fixed rates.
While the Minimum Support Price (MSP) stands at Rs 2,369 per quintal for the common variety and Rs 2,389 for A-grade paddy, traders in villages are reportedly offering only Rs 1,300 to Rs 1,500 per 77 kg bag, against the expected price of about Rs 1,770, causing key fiscal losses.
Farmers who depend on manual harvesting are facing hardship, with labour charges touching Rs 18,000 to Rs 20,000 per acre for cutting, threshing and others. Sonti Ramu, a farmer from Kuduru village in Krishna district, said he cultivated paddy on 14 acres and opted for manual harvesting at high cost.
“Farming has become a loss making activity, but I continue due to lack of alternatives,” he said. Farmers have urged the government to monitor harvesting and procurement, curb exploitation by middlemen, and ensure the availability of gunny bags and tarpaulins to protect paddy from rain.