Hackathon showcases AI tools for governance

VIJAYAWADA: A one-day hackathon focused on AI-powered public grievance redressal was organised on Thursday at the State Secretariat under the leadership of the Real Time Governance Society (RTGS). The event aimed to explore cutting-edge technological solutions to make government services more responsive and citizen-centric.
A total of 15 startups from India and overseas brought forward innovative concepts to streamline grievance management. Their solutions proposed end-to-end automation of the complaint lifecycle — from smart intake and intelligent routing to real-time progress monitoring and citizen feedback collection.
A key highlight of the hackathon was the development of advanced analytics tools capable of interpreting grievance data to identify recurring issues, predict delays and deliver insights for policy and administrative improvements.
Officials noted that such solutions could play a crucial role in enabling data-driven governance and improving service delivery across departments.
Organisers stated that the event not only showcased promising prototypes but also fostered collaborative engagement between the government and the startup ecosystem.
They emphasised that these technologies could help build a more transparent and accountable system for citizens seeking timely resolution of their complaints.