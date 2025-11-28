Hackathon showcases AI tools for governance

A key highlight of the hackathon was the development of advanced analytics tools capable of interpreting grievance data to identify recurring issues, predict delays and deliver insights for policy and administrative improvements.

Officials noted that such solutions could play a crucial role in enabling data-driven governance and improving service delivery across departments.

Organisers stated that the event not only showcased promising prototypes but also fostered collaborative engagement between the government and the startup ecosystem.

They emphasised that these technologies could help build a more transparent and accountable system for citizens seeking timely resolution of their complaints.