LINAC cancer centre likely to come up at GGH

VIJAYAWADA: In a major step to strengthen cancer care, State Health Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav has directed officials to prepare proposals for setting up a LINAC (Linear Accelerator) cancer treatment centre at the Government General Hospital (GGH), Vijayawada.

The Minister issued the directions while holding a meeting with Vijayawada public representatives at the NTR District Collectorate on Thursday.

Discussions focused on strengthening medical facilities at GGH, which has seen a sharp rise in patient footfall.