LINAC cancer centre likely to come up at GGH

VIJAYAWADA: In a major step to strengthen cancer care, State Health Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav has directed officials to prepare proposals for setting up a LINAC (Linear Accelerator) cancer treatment centre at the Government General Hospital (GGH), Vijayawada.
The Minister issued the directions while holding a meeting with Vijayawada public representatives at the NTR District Collectorate on Thursday.
Discussions focused on strengthening medical facilities at GGH, which has seen a sharp rise in patient footfall.
MP Kesineni Sivanath and MLAs Bonda Umamaheswara Rao and Gadde Ramamohana Rao stressed the urgent need for a LINAC machine to provide advanced radiation therapy for cancer patients, noting that many are forced to travel to other cities.
The Health Minister said the coalition government is committed to early cancer detection and quality treatment in government hospitals.
He asked DME officials to identify space, explore funding options including PSU CSR support and submit proposals.
Officials said installation requires a radiation bunker and would cost about Rs 20 crore.
The Health Minister also assured interim hostel arrangements for nursing college students.