Lokesh launches multiple projects in Mangalagiri

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for HRD and IT Nara Lokesh, who has been striving to place the Mangalagiri constituency he represents at the top in all sectors, participated in a series of development programmes across the area on Thursday.
He inaugurated the Model Public Library, renovated at a cost of `1.72 crore near Sivalayam in Mangalagiri, and launched the Kondapaneni Township developed at a cost of `1.23 crore on 65 cents at the Mangalagiri bypass.
Lokesh unveiled statues of TDP founder and former Chief Minister NT Rama Rao and former Minister MSS Koteswara Rao at the Mangalagiri Atmakur Centre. He later inaugurated the Noor Masjid at Pavurala Colony near the Mangalagiri RTC Depot and offered prayers at the Ganganamma Thalli temple in Atmakuru.
He inaugurated the Satyabhama Silks and Handlooms showroom in Mangalagiri and the Bismilla Mutton House at Auto Nagar. Lokesh said he was fortunate to have the opportunity to serve the people of Mangalagiri. He said although he lost the Mangalagiri seat in 2019, he won this year due to dedication and discipline.
He reiterated that both the Central Government led by PM Narendra Modi and the coalition government in AP under CM Nara Chandrababu Naidu are working effectively to uplift people’s living standards.