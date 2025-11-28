Lokesh launches multiple projects in Mangalagiri

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for HRD and IT Nara Lokesh, who has been striving to place the Mangalagiri constituency he represents at the top in all sectors, participated in a series of development programmes across the area on Thursday.

He inaugurated the Model Public Library, renovated at a cost of `1.72 crore near Sivalayam in Mangalagiri, and launched the Kondapaneni Township developed at a cost of `1.23 crore on 65 cents at the Mangalagiri bypass.

Lokesh unveiled statues of TDP founder and former Chief Minister NT Rama Rao and former Minister MSS Koteswara Rao at the Mangalagiri Atmakur Centre. He later inaugurated the Noor Masjid at Pavurala Colony near the Mangalagiri RTC Depot and offered prayers at the Ganganamma Thalli temple in Atmakuru.