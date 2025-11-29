National recruitment agents meet in Vijayawada, discusses global job trends

VIJAYAWADA: As per the guidance of Minister for HRD and IT Nara Lokesh, a National Recruitment Agents (RAs) Meet on Public–Private Partnership for International Employment Opportunities was organised in Vijayawada on Friday.

The meeting focused on widening global employment avenues by fostering partnerships with nationally registered Recruitment Agencies and strengthening long-term collaborations with international workforce providers. As part of the initiative, Tripartite Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) were facilitated to enable large-scale overseas placements for the youth of Andhra Pradesh.

A total of 17 Recruitment Agencies took part in the deliberations, sharing insights on global hiring trends, regulatory requirements, migration challenges and the support needed from the Government of Andhra Pradesh. The platform marks a major step towards improving global mobility and creating international career pathways for skilled candidates across the state.

Kona Sasidhar, Secretary (Skill Development & Training), presented the State’s emerging skill ecosystem, highlighting initiatives such as the introduction of German language training in Government Nursing Colleges. He also emphasised the importance of the ‘Naipunyam’ portal, which connects the state’s talent pool with verified global employers.