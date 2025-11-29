NTR district administration takes grievance redressal to constituency level

VIJAYAWADA: NTR district administration has taken its Public Grievance Redressal System (PGRS) and Public Darbar programmes to the constituency level to make governance more accessible to citizens.

NTR District Collector G Lakshmisha and Gannavaram MLA Yarlagadda Venkata Rao on Friday conducted a grievance-redressal session at Nunna village, where officials received 414 petitions from residents.

The Collector directed all departments to resolve grievances promptly within the prescribed time frame. He emphasised accountability and warned that officials who fail to act on public petitions will face strict action.

He said constituency-level PGRS sessions, held as per a fixed schedule, supplement the weekly Monday grievance sessions at the district headquarters and are intended to improve access for rural residents.

He said the initiative aims to ensure transparent, efficient and citizen-friendly governance.