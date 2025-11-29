NTR district commissioner urges advocates to help fight cybercrime

VIJAYAWADA: NTR District Commissioner of Police (CP) SV Rajashekar Babu on Friday urged advocates to participate in tackling cybercrime and spreading awareness among their families and communities.

He spoke at a cybercrime awareness programme organised by the Cybercrime Police at Bezawada Bar Association (BBA).

“Through these awareness sessions, we are explaining the precautions and guidelines that citizens must follow. Successfully, we have foiled around 100 digital arrest incidents,” the CP said, adding that police educate citizens on online threats to prevent fraud and safeguard assets.

The CP highlighted helmet enforcement in the city, which reduced road accident fatalities by 87 percent, and credited extensive CCTV installation for lowering crime rates.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Cyber Crimes) Krishna Prasanna detailed the methods used in mobile app scams, fraudulent job offers, fake online loans, investment frauds, and extortion calls, and explained steps to avoid becoming victims.

Bar Association President AK Basha advised the public not to trust callers claiming to represent digital arrest, special branch, or cyber branch, and warned that no police department asks for money or bank details over the phone.

“If anyone receives such calls, they must immediately contact the local police instead of sharing their financial information with fraudsters,” he said. Over 300 senior and junior advocates, AP Bar Council member Chalasani Ajay Kumar, and governing body members attended the programme.