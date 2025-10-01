30,000 folk artistes to light up Vijayawada on October 2

VIJAYAWADA: For the first time, residents and visitors of Vijayawada will witness an extraordinary cultural spectacle featuring 30,000 folk artists performing simultaneously in a dazzling extravaganza.

The grand procession will commence at Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation (IGMC) Stadium and conclude at Benz Circle in the city on October 2.

As part of the ongoing Vijayawada Utsav, this carnival aims to firmly place Vijayawada on the global cultural map, aspire for entry into the Guinness Book of World Records, and embody the Spirit of Dasara by blending devotion, energy, and artistry in a truly unique celebration.

The procession promises breathtaking performances, including Nasik Dhol, Kalika masks, Pothurajus, Lambadi folk dance, Gussadi, Kerala drums, Karra Samu, Teenmaar, Sannayi, Kathakali, Stick walkers, Pagati Veshalu, Veeranatyam, Garagaralu, Kommu Koya, Dinsa, Tappetagullu, Veeragase, Baby dance, Chekka Bhajanas, Puliveshalu, Kolaatam, Garadi, Yaksha arts, Bethala sets, Aghoras, Gorilla dance, Dappu drums, and many more.

Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan, and other public representatives will participate in this mega event. Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath and members of Society for Vibrant Vijayawada, the organisers of both the carnival and Vijayawada Utsav, have already extended invitations to dignitaries from across the region.