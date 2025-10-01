Over 1.07 lakh devotees flock to Sri Durga temple

VIJAYAWADA: An impressive influx of Bhavani devotees thronged Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Devasthanam atop Indrakeeladri in Vijayawada on Tuesday to catch a glimpse of Goddess Sri Kanaka Durga. On the ninth day of the ongoing Dasara festival, the goddess was adorned as Sri Durga Devi, showering blessings on the pilgrims.

Around 1,07,464 devotees visited the temple by 8 pm, with queue times averaging approximately two hours for darshan. Compared to previous days, the movement of VIPs also increased; however, devotees experienced hassle-free access to the darshan.

Bhavani devotees have been flocking to the temple, many arriving on foot from West Godavari, Krishna and other nearby districts. A significant number of pilgrims from North Andhra districts also made the pilgrimage for the goddess’s blessings. Traditionally, many devotees from these regions arrive in large numbers during the final three days of the festival, including Bhavanis.