DRI seizes ganja worth Rs 2.6 crore in Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA: Officials from the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) in Vijayawada seized 1,300 kilograms of ganja valued at Rs 2.6 crore from a goods carrier truck near Ramav arappadu.

Acting on specific intelligence about the transportation of ganja, DRI officers intercepted the vehicle near Ramavarappadu Ring Road. A search uncovered 561 packets of the suspected substance hidden in a secret compartment within the truck.

The vehicle was en route from Sukma in Chhattisgarh to Salem in Tamil Nadu.

Two individuals were arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, and remanded to judicial custody.

Following the seizure, authorities apprehended the alleged mastermind behind the smuggling operation near Salem. He reportedly confessed to orchestrating the ganja smuggling conspiracy.