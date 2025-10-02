Vijayawada Utsav showcases Andhra’s cultural heritage

VIJAYAWADA: Ongole MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy praised the Vijayawada Utsav as a vibrant celebration reflecting the State’s rich cultural, historical, literary, and artistic heritage. “This is not just a festival but a matter of pride for Andhra Pradesh,” he said, highlighting how the event unites artistes, writers, and musicians from across the region to display both traditional and contemporary creativity.

On Wednesday, MP Magunta, together with Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath, honoured winners of the Vijayawada Idol competition at Tummalapalli Kalakshetram. Magunta noted, “Through this festival, youth gain a deeper understanding of our heritage. It serves as a bridge that connects society and spreads positive energy.” He also lauded the hospitality and enthusiasm of Vijayawada’s people.

MP Kesineni emphasised the crucial role of platforms like Vijayawada Idol in uncovering the hidden talents of young artists and giving them recognition.

“Vijayawada has always been a cradle of talent in arts and culture, and festivals like this enhance the city’s reputation,” he said. He added that every participant is a winner in their own right and expressed hopes for their continued growth.

Looking ahead, the MP announced a grand carnival scheduled for October 2, running from Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation (IGMC) Stadium to Benz Circle.

Nearly 3,000 artists from Andhra Pradesh and other States will showcase traditional folk art forms. The event will feature 1,000 drum artists from regions including Challapalli, Guntur, Mullapudi, and Kuchipudi, alongside performers from cities such as Pune, Mumbai, and Hyderabad.

