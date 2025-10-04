Dasara fete: VMC chief pats staff

VIJAYAWADA: VMC Commissioner Dhanachandra H M the best efforts of the staff, ensuring in smooth conduct of the Dasara festivities successfully. He explained that the engineering department, in coordination with the head water works and vehicle depots, continuously replenished bottled water stocks from command control room directives.

Initially, 39 water points were established; in response to devotees’ needs, 17 more were added, bringing the total to 56 locations. Bottled water distribution was done in queues without interruption. With coordination among 300 engineering officers and the vehicle depot staff, we ensured that there was no disruption at the water bottle distribution points.

For sanitation, 1,490 sanitation workers operated in three shifts, removing discarded water bottles, biscuit and curd packets, and cleaning pathways. A total of 2,700 dustbins and 60 compactor bins were stationed in 25 places along the way to darshan.