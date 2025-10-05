Durga temple makes elaborate arrangements as devotees conclude Bhavani deeksha

VIJAYAWADA: Anticipating a huge rush of Bhavani devotees thronging Sri Durga Malleswara Varla Devasthanam atop Indrakeeladri for relinquishing their deeksha, authorities made elaborate arrangements for Sunday.

For the past two days after completion of Dasara festivities on Thursday, there has been a huge turnout of pilgrims from across the State. According to temple authorities, more than one lakh devotees visited the temple to relinquish their deeksha on Friday and Saturday.

“It is expected that devotee rush will swell on Sunday, the last day for deeksha relinquishment, and elaborate arrangements were made for crowd management. Facilities were arranged at two ghats such as showers, dressing rooms and mobile toilets. Also, additional buses were arranged at Pundit Nehru Bus Station (PNBS) and Vijayawada railway station,” said temple EO V K Seena Naik.

He inspected the laddu prasadam kitchen on Saturday and instructed staff to prepare more laddus to meet demand.

On the other hand, a traditional Chandi Homam and Purnahuti ceremony were held at One Town police station marking the conclusion of Dasara festivities.

One Town police marked the 11-day festivities with devotion, concluding with Chandi Homam on October 4. CP Rajasekhar Babu served prasadam, launched Annadanam, and reviewed CCTV surveillance. He said 6,000 police, aided by drones and facial recognition, ensured smooth conduct, strengthening interdepartmental coordination to manage the massive influx of devotees.