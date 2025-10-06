Father-son duo held for murder of 75-year-old woman in Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA: In a gruesome incident, a man along with his minor son reportedly killed his aunt, and dumped her body parts in different places on Sunday.

The incident happened at Urmilanagar under Bhavanipuram police station limits last Tuesday and the police have taken the two accused into custody after registering a case against them.

The deceased woman was identified as Pothuri Vijaya Lakshmi (75) and the accused happened to be her sister’s son.

According to Bhavanipuram Circle Inspector K Umamaheswara Rao, the prime accused V Hanuman (54) and his 16-year-old minor son killed Vijaya Lakshmi over family disputes and severed her hands, legs, and head. He later packed the dismembered body parts into gunny bags and dumped them in different sewage canals across the area in an attempt to destroy evidence.

Police said the deceased woman had created disputes among the accused Hanuman and his wife, and was also said to be the reason for their separation.

She also caused some other problems to Hanuman, leaving him and his minor son homeless recently.

Boring a grudge against her, Hanuman and his son called Vijaya Lakshmi to their home with a plan to kill her last Tuesday. When Vijaya Lakshmi went to Hanuman’s house, he hacked her to death and severed her body into pieces and dumped them using his minor son.

“After the incident, both father and son duo absconded. Based on a missing complaint lodged by family members, we investigated the case and found her body parts in five places. A case of murder registered, and an investigation is on,” said Inspector Umamaheswar Rao.