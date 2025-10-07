7,800 spurious liquor bottles seized in raid, key accused’s brother arrested

VIJAYAWADA: In a major development in the Tambalapalle spurious liquor case, Excise officials arrested Addepalli Jagan Mohan, brother of prime accused Addepalli Janardhan Rao, on Monday.

A raid at a warehouse allegedly owned by Rao in Ibrahimpatnam uncovered 7,800 bottles of spurious liquor, raw materials, sealing and labelling machines, hologram stickers, empty bottles, and over 95 cans of spirit. Shockingly, stickers of popular brands such as Kerala Mart and OSD were also seized.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the accused mixed spirit and caramel to produce fake liquor under branded labels for distribution. Links were traced to Tenali in Guntur district, prompting searches in connection with another accused, Kodali Srinivasa Rao.

Excise officials confirmed rectified spirit (RS) was a key ingredient in the counterfeit liquor, and investigations are underway to identify suppliers. Criminal cases are being prepared against those involved in the supply chain.

The illicit bottles were sold at `120–`130 each, indicating a well-organised racket. Authorities are continuing raids to uncover the full network behind the manufacture, transport, and sale of spurious liquor.