Electronic goods worth Rs 5 crore gutted in mishap

VIJAYAWADA: Major fire broke out in an electronic goods storage ware hours in Enikepadu village on the outskirts of Vijayawada on Sunday night destroyed electronic and electrical goods worth `5 crore.

The blaze erupted in a godown used for storing electronic equipment, and thick plumes of smoke engulfed the area as flames quickly spread, destroying large quantities of valuable electronic items. Fire department officials confirmed there were no casualties.

Upon receiving the alert, fire personnel and police rushed to the site and launched firefighting operations. Fire tenders were deployed to control the flames and prevent the fire from spreading to adjoining facilities. Preliminary reports suggest property worth over `5 crore may have been lost. The company management expressed deep distress over the damage, suspecting a short circuit as the possible cause of the blaze.