Electronic goods worth Rs 5 crore gutted in mishap

VIJAYAWADA: Major fire broke out in an electronic goods storage ware hours in Enikepadu village on the outskirts of Vijayawada on Sunday night destroyed electronic and electrical goods worth `5 crore.
The blaze erupted in a godown used for storing electronic equipment, and thick plumes of smoke engulfed the area as flames quickly spread, destroying large quantities of valuable electronic items. Fire department officials confirmed there were no casualties.
Upon receiving the alert, fire personnel and police rushed to the site and launched firefighting operations. Fire tenders were deployed to control the flames and prevent the fire from spreading to adjoining facilities. Preliminary reports suggest property worth over `5 crore may have been lost. The company management expressed deep distress over the damage, suspecting a short circuit as the possible cause of the blaze.
As smoke filled the surroundings, residents in nearby areas experienced breathing difficulties, prompting officials to evacuate people from the vicinity as a safety measure. The incident triggered panic among locals and workers in the industrial zone.
Fire department officials registered a case and have launched an investigation to determine the exact cause of the fire.
In a separate incident, an oil tanker caught fire near the Old Government Hospital. Fire tenders doused the blaze and brought the situation under control. Fire department is investigating the case said.