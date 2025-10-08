ASHA set to suspend NTR Vaidya Seva from October 10

VIJAYAWADA: The NTR Vaidya Seva scheme, providing free medical services to lakhs of patients across Andhra Pradesh, is set to face a major disruption as network hospitals have decided to suspend services from October 10.

The Andhra Pradesh Speciality Hospitals Association (ASHA) announced this decision, citing non-payment of dues amounting to around `2,700 crore from the NTR Vaidya Seva Trust.

Speaking to TNIE, General Secretary of ASHA Dr P Avinash said, “The dues are mounting month after month, and there is no visible progress in their clearance. Despite repeated meetings with officials and assurances from the government, no concrete action has been taken.”

ASHA said State Health Minister acknowledged arrears, but no relief followed. The association warned it would halt NTR Vaidya Seva services after October 10 if government fails to resolve the issue, urging alternate ways for patients.