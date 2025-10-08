Expedite civic works, says Urban Development Minister Narayana

VIJAYAWADA: Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister P Narayana directed officials to accelerate municipal development projects, prioritising solid and liquid waste management, roads, drainage, and street lighting.

Speaking at a three-day workshop in Amaravati with commissioners and engineers from 29 municipalities, he stressed timely project completion and effective fund utilisation under schemes like AMRUT, AIIB, and UIDF.

He highlighted that 85 lakh metric tonnes of legacy waste had been cleared, with the remaining 20 lakh tonnes targeted for removal by December. Eight waste-to-energy plants, including six new ones, aim to eliminate dumping yards. He stressed liquid waste management, including stormwater and household wastewater canals, to prevent flooding.

Under AMRUT 2.0, drinking water will reach 90% of municipal households within two years. Narayana reviewed TIDCO housing projects, instructing officials to allot homes every Saturday and complete pending works by next June.