Mediation drive resolves 1,391 pending cases

VIJAYAWADA: The 90-day nationwide campaign “Mediation for the Nation” has yielded significant results in Andhra Pradesh, with 1,391 long-pending cases resolved through mediation, according to Andhra Pradesh State Legal Services Authority (APSLSA) Member Secretary BSV Himabindu.

The campaign, conducted from July 1 to September 30, 2025, was implemented across the State under the guidance of HC Chief Justice and APSLSA Patron-in-Chief Justice Dheeraj Singh Thakur, HC Judge and APSLSA Executive Chairman Justice Ravinath Tilhari, and HC Legal Services Committee Chairman Justice Rao Raghunandan Rao.

Himabindu said the initiative, launched in response to a call from the SC Mediation and Conciliation Project Committee, aimed to promote speedy and amicable settlement of disputes through mediation. As part of the campaign, awareness programmes and sensitisation drives were held across courts in the State.

In total, 177 rallies with 18,000 participants, 169 one-kilometre walks with 17,000 participants, 567 awareness programmes involving 26,000 people, and 462 legal seminars attended by 28,000 people were organised. Nearly 894 trained mediators and lawyers worked to resolve 28,672 pending cases during 90 days.

Of cases settled, 425 involved matrimonial disputes, 258 pertained to cheque bounce cases, and more than 100 related to money recovery issues. Himabindu said all civil cases resolved through mediation and the mediated settlements are final. She said mediation provides a faster amicable path to justice and expressed gratitude to all mediators, lawyers and court staff who contributed to the drive’s success.