RPF & GRP nab three train theft accused in joint operation

VIJAYAWADA: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP), Ongole, conducted a joint operation on October 7, 2025, arresting three criminals involved in multiple snatching and theft cases onboard trains, enhancing railway security and passenger safety.

In the gold snatching case, SK Madhar and Anandh of Nidubrolu were arrested in connection with Crime No. 109/2025, U/S 304(2), BNS, registered on October 1, 2025.

The incident occurred onboard Train No. 18121 Tirumala Express (S1 Coach) near Ongole Railway Station. Officials recovered 41 grams of gold, valued at around Rs 4 lakhs, from the accused.

In a separate mobile theft case, Gorla Raghava Reddy, a known offender, was apprehended for Crime No. 111/2025, U/S 303(2), BNS, dated October 6, 2025.

The theft occurred onboard Train No. 17479 Puri–Tirupati Express near Ongole.

The successful operation demonstrates coordinated efforts between RPF and GRP to curb crime on trains and ensure the safety and security of passengers travelling through the region.