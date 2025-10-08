RVR & JC students excel in national e-bike contest

VIJAYAWADA: Students of RVR & JC College of Engineering, Guntur, showcased outstanding performance at the National Level E-Bike Design Challenge (Season 5.0) – 2025, held at Sri Ramakrishna Institute of Technology, Coimbatore.

Organised by Mectron Motors, the competition saw participation from several engineering colleges across India. The RVR & JC team emerged as the runner-up, winning a cash prize of Rs 10,000 for their innovative electric bike design. They also bagged four special awards — Best Hill Climb (6.1 speed, Rs 5,000), Best Bump Test (Rs 5,000), Best Runner Drag Race, and Best Runner Auto Cross.

The e-bike, powered by a 60V, 40Ah, 2.4 kWh battery and a 2KW BLDC motor, can travel 90–100 km on a single charge at a top speed of 92 km/h.

College Secretary Rayapati Gopal Krishna and Principal Dr Kolla Srinivas praised the 26-member student team for their creativity and technical skills, reaffirming the institution’s commitment to promoting innovation and research.