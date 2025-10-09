Bhavanipuram murder: Police arrest father, son for killing 70-year-old woman over family dispute

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada City West Zone Additional Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Gunnam Ramakrishna on Wednesday said police arrested two accused in the sensational murder case registered at Bhavanipuram police station.

Ramakrishna said, “The two accused, Vankadhara Hanumanji Subramanyam and his minor son, killed the 70-year-old woman due to previous differences and family disputes. After committing the crime, the two accused severed her hands, legs, and head and dumped them in different sewage canals across the area in an attempt to destroy evidence.”

The incident occurred on September 30 at Urmilanagar, Bhavanipuram police limits. Pothuri Vijaya Lakshmi (75), aunt of prime accused Subramanyam, was killed by him and his 16-year-old son over family disputes.

They severed her body, dumped the parts in five locations, and absconded. Police registered a murder case following a missing complaint, and the investigation is ongoing, said ADCP Gunnam Ramakrishna.