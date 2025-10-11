47 hostel students fall ill in Guntur, Minister Kandula Durgesh orders probe

VIJAYAWADA: Guntur district in-charge Minister Kandula Durgesh has expressed concern over the food poisoning incident where as many as 47 students fell ill due to food poisoning, with symptoms of vomiting and diarrhoea, at the BC Gurukulam Hostel in Annaparru village, Pedanandipadu mandal of Guntur district on Thursday.

Responding to media reports, the Minister sought details of the incident and instructed Guntur District Collector Thameem Ansariya to ensure immediate medical attention and continuous monitoring of the affected students.

He directed the Collector to visit the hostel, oversee the treatment being provided, and submit regular reports on the students’ health condition.

Durgesh termed the incident unfortunate and wished the students a speedy recovery.

He instructed officials to take preventive measures and strengthen food safety monitoring in hostels to avoid recurrence of such incidents.

The collector has ordered an inquiry into the incident and directed officials to take stern action against the hostel warden, who is allegedly irregular when coming to performing duties.