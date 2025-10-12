Minister Kolusu Parthasarathi urges new Durga temple board to provide quality services

VIJAYAWADA: The trust board members of Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam (SDMSD) took oath at the Durga temple on Saturday.

Minister for Housing Kolusu Parthasarathi and Government Whip Tangirala Soumya attended the ceremony and congratulated the newly appointed Trust Board Chairman Borra Radhakrishna (Gandhi) and other members.

Speaking on the occasion, Parthasarathi urged the chairman and members to serve Goddess Kanaka Durga with dedication and utilise their positions responsibly to fulfil Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s vision. He called upon the board to uphold the government’s trust and ensure quality services for devotees.

Parthasarathi emphasised that special attention should be given to the needs of ordinary devotees visiting the temple and directed the new board to make their darshan experience smoother and convenient.