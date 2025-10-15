Bhavitha Special Needs Centre receives Rs 1.5 lakh worth of assistive equipment, furniture from global NGO PURE

VIJAYAWADA: The Bhavitha Special Needs Center in Ibrahimpatnam received assistive equipment and classroom furniture worth `1.5 lakh from global non-profit PURE (People for Urban and Rural Education) on Tuesday.

The donation included wheelchairs, cerebral palsy chairs, commode wheelchairs, and classroom furniture to improve accessibility and create a safe, inclusive learning environment for children with needs.

Shyla Talluri, Founder and CEO of PURE, said “PURE works on eliminating barriers to education so every child can learn with dignity and opportunity.”

The event was attended by Parachute Vanaja, Inclusive Education Department, Andhra Pradesh; Cherukuri Pushpalatha, Mandal Education Officer, Ibrahimpatnam; and K. Narayana, Inclusive Education Coordinator, NTR District, who appreciated PURE’s continued efforts to improve access for differently-abled students.

Established in 2016, PURE operates in India, the United States, and several African countries, focusing on education, employability, and empowerment.