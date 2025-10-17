DPS in Vijayawada reaffirms its academic excellence

VIJAYAWADA: Delhi Public School (DPS), Vijayawada, reaffirmed its academic excellence by securing the No. 1 rank in the State and 19th position nationwide in the Co-Ed Day-cum-Boarding Schools category of the EducationWorld India School Rankings 2025–26.

This is the school’s 8th consecutive year at the State pinnacle since 2014, making it the sole institution to achieve such sustained excellence. The recognition comes from an overall score of 1,176 out of 1,500, reflecting the school’s consistent commitment to quality education and holistic development.

Known for its innovative teaching, advanced infrastructure, and strong ethical foundation, DPS Vijayawada combines academic excellence with comprehensive student growth. Principal Kadiyala Praveen Kumar credited the achievement to teamwork and dedication by staff, students, and parents.

The award was presented in New Delhi on October 14, where School Director Parimi Pavan Chand and Swetha Bindu received the honour at EducationWorld Awards ceremony.