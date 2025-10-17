Vijayawada

Kanaka Durga temple releases New Year calendar

Chairman Radhakrishna (Gandhi) said the Kanaka Durga temple will be developed with improved facilities for devotees.
Durga temple EO Seena Naik and Trust Board Chairman Borra Radhakrishna release 2026 calendar at a press conference in Vijayawada on Thursday Prasant Madugula
VIJAYAWADA: Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam (SDMSD) Executive Officer VK Seena Naik and Temple Trust Board Chairman Borra Radhakrishna (Gandhi) on Thursday unveiled the 2026 calendar at Mallikarjuna Mahamandapam.

Addressing the media, temple authorities said several regular and special rituals will be organised in October, November and December, including the annual Bhavani Deeksha conferment and relinquishment events.

Executive Officer Seena Naik said elaborate arrangements will be made for the Bhavani Deeksha ceremonies scheduled from November 1 to 5 and December 11 to 15.

He added that Dhana Trayodasi and Deepavali will be celebrated at the temple as per the directives of Vedic scholars. “On October 19, priests will perform the Sri Mahalakshmi Yagam at the Rudrahomam Yagashala, followed by Dhanalakshmi Pooja on the day of the Deepavali festival,” he said.

Chairman Radhakrishna (Gandhi) said the Kanaka Durga temple will be developed with improved facilities for devotees.

“All works under the master development plan will be completed within the stipulated time,” he assured.

