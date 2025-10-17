Vijayawada Division of SCR records highest-ever ticket checking earnings, Rs 1.22 cr collected in special drive

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada Division of South Central Railway recorded its highest-ever ticket checking earnings during a special intensive drive from October 13 to 15, generating a total of Rs 1.22 crore from 17,017 cases.

The Division earned Rs 37.03 lakh on October 13, Rs 40.26 lakh on October 14, and an all-time high of Rs 45.03 lakh on October 15, marking the highest single-day earnings through ticket checking in its history.

During the three-day drive, 716 ticket checking staff were deployed daily across trains and stations, registering 7,928 cases of ticketless travel, 9,034 cases of irregular travel, and 55 cases of unbooked luggage, realising penalties of Rs 72.28 lakh, Rs 49.96 lakh, and Rs 0.09 lakh respectively.

Congratulating the team, Divisional Railway Manager Mohit Sonakiya said, “This record performance is a testament to the hard work and vigilance of our ticket checking staff and the meticulous coordination by the Commercial Department. I congratulate the entire team for upholding the integrity of our system and setting a new benchmark for the Division.”

Senior Divisional Commercial Manager B Prasantha Kumar said, “Passengers are requested to always travel with proper tickets or passes to avoid inconvenience during their journey. Traveling with a valid authority not only prevents penalties but also ensures a smooth and comfortable journey for everyone.”

Vijayawada Division continues to maintain strict vigilance against ticketless and irregular travel while upholding passenger convenience, service quality, and transparency.