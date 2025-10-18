Amrit Samvaad held to foster rapport between passengers and railway authorities in Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada Division of South Central Railway (SCR) organised Amrit Samvaad at the Gandhi Waiting Hall, Platform No. 1, Vijayawada Railway Station on Friday, October 17, to foster open interaction between passengers and railway authorities.

Passengers raised queries and suggestions on train services and station amenities, including requests for a new Vijayawada–Bangalore train, enhanced RPF presence, more female RPF personnel, larger digital display boards, increased social media updates, and Amaravathi Station development status.

Additional Divisional Railway Manager (Operations) Srinivas Rao Konda said, “Amrit Samvaad is a platform that truly connects Railways with the people it serves. It embodies the spirit of citizen partnership envisioned in the Panch Pran of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji. The suggestions received today reflect passengers’ commitment towards improving rail services, and every feedback will be carefully examined for implementation. Our goal is to make stations like Vijayawada inclusive, efficient, and reflective of the aspirations of a modern India.”

He added that Amrit Samvaad is inspired by the traditional Chaupal concept, bringing citizens and officials together for open discussion and collaborative development. A film on Amrit Stations and Amrit Samvaad was showcased to raise awareness.

The interaction focused on enhancing passenger experience, promoting inclusivity.