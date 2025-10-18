Kirtilals presents diamond jewellery to Goddess Kanaka Durga

VIJAYAWADA: Kirtilals, one of India’s renowned diamond and gold jewellery brands, has crafted a set of natural diamond-studded ornaments for Goddess Kanaka Durga atop Indrakeeladri.

The ensemble includes the Thirumangalyam, earrings, Bullaku, nosepin, Pottu, Moon Chakra, and Sun Chakra, all meticulously handcrafted at Kirtilals’ state-of-the-art manufacturing facility, where traditional craftsmanship meets modern technology.

Expert artisans combined age-old techniques with contemporary innovation to create ornaments of divine beauty and spiritual significance. Directors T Shanta Kumar and Suraj Shantakumar handed over the ornaments to Temple Chairman Borra Radha Krishna and Executive Officer Seena Naik.

Suraj Shantakumar said, “It is a divine honour for Kirtilals to craft and adorn the ornaments for Goddess Kanaka Durga. This is an opportunity that we hold with immense reverence and gratitude. Every element of these creations, from concept to completion, has been approached with deep devotion and precision.”