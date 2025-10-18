Vice-Chancellor's absence disrupts ANU administration

VIJAYAWADA: Administrative and academic activities at Acharya Nagarjuna University (ANU) have come to a standstill for the past one week following the absence of a Vice-Chancellor (V-C) after the recent government orders relieving the in-charge V-C.
Through G.O. Rt.No.203, issued by the Higher Education (UE Department) on October 8, the government relieved Prof. Kancharla Gangadhar, from the Computer Science Department, of his duties as In-Charge V-C with immediate effect.
The order was issued following another notification (G.O. Ms. No.91) appointing Prof. Venkata Satyanarayana Raju Samantapudi, Banda University of Agriculture and Technology, Banda and Professor of Entomology at Banaras Hindu University (BHU), as the new V-C of ANU for a three-year term.
According to sources, during his communication with the government, Satyanarayana Raju informed that he would assume charge by the end of October.
He mentioned that a convocation was scheduled on October 16 for the Banda University of Agriculture and Technology, Banda in which he has been serving as the V-C, followed by the visit of the Uttar Pradesh Agriculture Minister to their university.
He added that the Diwali vacation would conclude on October 23. After that, he would relieve himself from Banda University upon informing the Governor of Uttar Pradesh and the Agriculture Minister.
He is then required to report to his parent institution, BHU. Before joining ANU on deputation, he must serve at least three days at his parent university and obtain formal permission.
However, sources in the university said the newly appointed V-C is yet to assume charge, resulting in a complete administrative standstill. On an average, at least 20 official files per day require V-C’s approval, including matters related to finance, academic schedules, examinations, and faculty affairs.
The absence of an officiating or full-time V-C has disrupted key operations such as approval of examination notifications, faculty recruitment, research funding, and affiliation renewals for colleges under ANU’s jurisdiction.
University officials expressed concern that if higher authorities do not intervene soon to appoint an in-charge or Full Additional Charge (FAC) V-C, the administrative work may remain stalled for another three weeks, further affecting students and staff.
Staff unions and faculty members have urged the Higher Education Department and Governor’s office, which oversees State universities, to expedite the process of assuming charge by the new V-C or make temporary administrative arrangements to ensure continuity of operations.
ANU oversees the academic and administrative functions of several affiliated colleges across Guntur and Prakasam districts. The current delay, officials warn, could affect the scheduling of upcoming semester exams and academic activities. Speaking to TNIE, Secretary (Education) Kona Sasidhar said that the government will sort out the issue soon.