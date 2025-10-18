Vice-Chancellor's absence disrupts ANU administration

VIJAYAWADA: Administrative and academic activities at Acharya Nagarjuna University (ANU) have come to a standstill for the past one week following the absence of a Vice-Chancellor (V-C) after the recent government orders relieving the in-charge V-C.

Through G.O. Rt.No.203, issued by the Higher Education (UE Department) on October 8, the government relieved Prof. Kancharla Gangadhar, from the Computer Science Department, of his duties as In-Charge V-C with immediate effect.

The order was issued following another notification (G.O. Ms. No.91) appointing Prof. Venkata Satyanarayana Raju Samantapudi, Banda University of Agriculture and Technology, Banda and Professor of Entomology at Banaras Hindu University (BHU), as the new V-C of ANU for a three-year term.

According to sources, during his communication with the government, Satyanarayana Raju informed that he would assume charge by the end of October.

He mentioned that a convocation was scheduled on October 16 for the Banda University of Agriculture and Technology, Banda in which he has been serving as the V-C, followed by the visit of the Uttar Pradesh Agriculture Minister to their university.

He added that the Diwali vacation would conclude on October 23. After that, he would relieve himself from Banda University upon informing the Governor of Uttar Pradesh and the Agriculture Minister.

He is then required to report to his parent institution, BHU. Before joining ANU on deputation, he must serve at least three days at his parent university and obtain formal permission.