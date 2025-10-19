RTIH launches pre-incubation programme to strengthen startup ecosystem

VIJAYAWADA: The Ratan Tata Innovation Hub (RTIH) has launched the Future Founders Programme, a six-week pre-incubation initiative designed to help innovators transform validated ideas into prototypes and connect with their first customers. The programme aims to minimise startup risks while preparing participants for full-scale incubation and market entry.

The initiative was simultaneously launched at the hub and its spokes in Visakhapatnam, Rajamahendravaram, Tirupati, and Anantapuram, marking a major step in RTIH’s mission to promote innovation and entrepreneurship across Andhra Pradesh and extend opportunities to grassroots innovators.

RTIH Chief Executive Officer Dhatri Reddy inaugurated the event, reiterating the hub’s commitment to nurturing early-stage founders through mentorship, resources, and structured growth opportunities. She urged participants to adopt a forward-thinking approach and contribute to building a robust innovation ecosystem in the State.

Kiran Babu Rava, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of rava.ai, shared practical insights on overcoming startup challenges and encouraged participants to innovate with purpose and confidence. RTIH Vijayawada Chief Executive Officer G Krishnan described the programme as a vital platform for innovators to turn creative concepts into sustainable ventures that deliver measurable social and economic impact.

A highlight of the event was a live pitching session, where more than ten early-stage startups showcased their ideas. The programme focuses on building clarity, capability, and confidence among innovators determined to drive progress and strengthen Andhra Pradesh’s growing startup ecosystem.