Citizen feedback held at Eluru railway station

VIJAYAWADA: The Vijayawada Division of South Central Railway (SCR) organised Amrit Samvaad at Eluru Railway Station on Tuesday, October 21, as part of the citizen engagement initiative under Special Campaign 5.0 to foster open interaction between passengers and railway authorities.

The session saw active participation from passengers and members of the auto union, who raised queries and suggestions on train services and station amenities.

Requests included additional coaches, train stoppages on platform no. 1, provision of toilets on other platforms, and operating special trains from Kakinada via Eluru.

Addressing the gathering, ADRM P E Edwin, the chief guest, said, “Amrit Samvaad is a platform that truly connects Railways with the people it serves. It embodies the spirit of citizen partnership envisioned in the Panch Pran of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.