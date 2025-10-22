Deplorable rural roads persist across Krishna district

VIJAYAWADA: The condition of rural roads across the erstwhile Krishna district has deteriorated further, with several Panchayat Raj and Roads & Buildings (R&B) roads lying in a completely damaged State. These rural roads, which are a lifeline for villagers to reach nearby towns, schools, and hospitals, have now become stretches of potholes, mud, and stagnant water.
Despite repeated appeals and representations to local authorities and public representatives, nothing has been done to address the problem, triggering anger and disappointment among the public.
Notably, the current coalition government assured the public that it would build or repair roads if it came to power. During the election campaign, leaders from the alliance had promised to improve the road network on a priority basis. It was one of their key poll promises and a major issue they used to criticise the YSRCP regime, which had allegedly neglected rural infrastructure. However, villagers now say that even after 15 months in power, no visible action has been taken on the ground.
Except for a few stretches of state highways that have been repaired or maintained, hundreds of kilometers of Panchayat Raj and R&B roads in the rural parts of the United Krishna district continue to be in a deplorable condition.
The recent rains have worsened the situation, making travel not just uncomfortable but dangerous.
According to official information, Krishna district alone has around 900 Panchayat Raj roads covering a total length of 1,800 km, of which nearly 850 km are BT roads.
In comparison, the newly carved NTR district has 541 PR roads extending over 1,436 km, with about 485 km being blacktopped.
Despite such an extensive network, maintenance and new development works remain stalled, leading to further deterioration.
“We are suffering daily. School buses and autos are finding it difficult to pass through these roads. Sometimes, vehicles get stuck in the mud, and accidents have become common,” said J Damayanthi, a resident of Penjendra Village in Gudlavalleru mandal. K Rambabu from Konkepudi Village in Pedana mandal said that their village road was constructed in 2009. Since then, no work has been undertaken. “Our road is full of potholes. When it rains, the road is totally submerged in water and mud. We have been waiting for the road to be constructed for years, but it’s not happening,” he stated.
Locals point out that the issue is not limited to one or two mandals but is seen across almost every village road. They requested the government to undertake roadworks on a war footing for the convenience of the villagers.
Speaking to TNIE, Krishna District Panchayat Raj Superintendent Engineer Ramana Rao said, “Presently, we are preparing and compiling road details to undertake repair works. The estimates stand at `110-120 crore. The work will be done once funds are sanctioned.”