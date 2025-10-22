Deplorable rural roads persist across Krishna district

VIJAYAWADA: The condition of rural roads across the erstwhile Krishna district has deteriorated further, with several Panchayat Raj and Roads & Buildings (R&B) roads lying in a completely damaged State. These rural roads, which are a lifeline for villagers to reach nearby towns, schools, and hospitals, have now become stretches of potholes, mud, and stagnant water.

Despite repeated appeals and representations to local authorities and public representatives, nothing has been done to address the problem, triggering anger and disappointment among the public.

Notably, the current coalition government assured the public that it would build or repair roads if it came to power. During the election campaign, leaders from the alliance had promised to improve the road network on a priority basis. It was one of their key poll promises and a major issue they used to criticise the YSRCP regime, which had allegedly neglected rural infrastructure. However, villagers now say that even after 15 months in power, no visible action has been taken on the ground.

Except for a few stretches of state highways that have been repaired or maintained, hundreds of kilometers of Panchayat Raj and R&B roads in the rural parts of the United Krishna district continue to be in a deplorable condition.

The recent rains have worsened the situation, making travel not just uncomfortable but dangerous.

According to official information, Krishna district alone has around 900 Panchayat Raj roads covering a total length of 1,800 km, of which nearly 850 km are BT roads.

In comparison, the newly carved NTR district has 541 PR roads extending over 1,436 km, with about 485 km being blacktopped.