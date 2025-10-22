Deputy CM K Pawan Kalyan orders probe into Bhimavaram DSP’s conduct

VIJAYAWADA: Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan has directed West Godavari District SP Adnan Nayeem Asmi to submit a detailed report on Bhimavaram DSP Jayasurya’s conduct following multiple complaints, officials said on Tuesday.

Pawan Kalyan said he received frequent complaints alleging that gambling camps have increased under the DSP’s jurisdiction, that he interfered in civil disputes, and misused the names of political leaders to favour certain parties.

The Deputy CM instructed the SP to take these complaints seriously and submit a comprehensive report. He emphasised that police must refrain from involving themselves in civil matters and that the TDP-led NDA government would not tolerate misconduct.

Pawan Kalyan instructed his office to inform Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha and DGP Harish Kumar Gupta about the complaints against the DSP.

Anitha said, “We are not finding anything wrong with Pawan giving suggestions. We have a good understanding between us and are working to improve the administration. Why are you making an issue out of it when we don’t have any egos ourselves.”