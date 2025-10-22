Make use of ‘Pura Mitra’ App, VMC chief to people

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) Commissioner HM Dhyanachandra has urged citizens to make use of the State government’s ‘Pura Mitra’ mobile application to address municipal issues without visiting circle offices.

In a statement on Tuesday, he said the app, available on the Play Store, offers access to 122 municipal services, including filing complaints, paying taxes, and obtaining birth, death, and marriage certificates. Users can also upload photos of grievances for quicker redressal.

The app covers services related to streetlights, garbage collection, revenue, town planning, and engineering works. Citizens can track the status of their complaints and applications, each of which carries a defined resolution timeline.

Residents can conveniently pay property tax, water charges, trade license fees, drainage and property mutation charges, shop lease and agreement fees, and advertisement tax through the app.

To promote wider use, ward-level awareness campaigns will be organised through ward secretariats to educate citizens on downloading and effectively using the Pura Mitra app, the chief added.