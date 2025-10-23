Andhra contractors demand release of Rs 826 crore dues

VIJAYAWADA: Demanding release of pending arrears, Navyandhra RWS Contractors Association observed a Relay Hunger Strike in Vijayawada on Wednesday.

Koneru Srinivasa Prasad, secretary of the association, demanded immediate release of Rs 826 crore towards pending bills for 7,236 works, including Rs 302 crore for which BROs have been issued.

He alleged that small contractors were not given proper priority over paying bills, with the government preferring mega tender packages for large corporate firms.

“Since February, the government has released a total of Rs 322 crore in two installments. Of this, Rs 220 crore was paid to just two corporate firms, while only Rs 87 crore reached over 750 small contractors. Many small contractors have been waiting to receive payments. The government issued a BRO of Rs 152 crore last month, the funds have still not been released. A BRO of Rs 150 crore has been issued this month,” he added.