Vijayawada Division to run 263 special trains for festive rush

VIJAYAWADA: In view of the ongoing festive season of Dasara, Diwali, and Chhath Puja, Vijayawada Division, South Central Railway, (SCR) has made elaborate arrangements to handle the extra passenger rush and ensure a smooth and comfortable travel experience for rail users.

SCR will operate 1,277 special trains through Vijayawada Division between September 21 and November 30, 2025, a 5.8% increase from last year, as part of nationwide festival arrangements.

Of the 12,011 special trains planned countrywide, 973 belong to SCR and 263 to Vijayawada Division. Between September 21 and October 20, SCR ran 1,010 special trains, including 104 in Vijayawada Division, carrying 1.35 crore passengers, up from 1.21 crore last year.

To meet demand, 68 extra coaches were added to regular trains.

Divisional Railway Manager Mohit Sonakiya said comprehensive arrangements—including holding areas, CCTV surveillance, extra booking counters, intensive ticket checks, additional staff deployment, and enhanced passenger information systems—are in place.

He urged passengers to use digital ticketing via the UTS Mobile App and Rail One App for a smooth travel experience.