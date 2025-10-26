Thousands throng Durga temple to offer prayers on Nagula Chavithi

VIJAYAWADA: The Nagula Chavithi festival was celebrated with devotion at the Sri Subrahmanyeswara Swamy Temple, a sub-temple within the premises of Sri Durga Malleswara Varla Devasthanam atop Indrakeeladri, on Saturday.

Devotees arrived in large numbers from the early hours to offer prayers at the Nagaputta (snake mound) on the auspicious occasion, which is observed after Deepavali during the holy month of Karthika.

They performed traditional rituals, offering milk, turmeric, and vermilion to the Nagaputta, praying for prosperity and relief from sarpa doshas (snake-related afflictions).

As part of temple tradition, Durga temple trust board Chairman Borra Gandhi and his wife, along with temple EO VK Seena Naik and his wife, performed special pujas at the Nagaputta on behalf of the temple.

The rituals were conducted under the supervision of the temple’s Sthanacharyas.

To manage the heavy influx of devotees, temple authorities made elaborate arrangements, ensuring smooth and orderly conduct of the festivities. Adequate facilities were provided for devotees to perform their rituals peacefully.