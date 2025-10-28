787 pregnant women shifted to nearby hospitals ahead of Cyclone Montha

VIJAYAWADA: As part of proactive measures against Cyclone Montha, 787 pregnant women nearing their due dates (within one week) have been safely shifted to nearby hospitals across the State, said Health Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav.

As per the Minister, based on data collected from Auxiliary Nurse Midwives (ANMs), local authorities are transferring these women to community, area, and district hospitals, with special care. District-wise evacuations include 240 in Krishna, 171 in Eluru, 150 in Konaseema, and 142 in East Godavari, while similar actions continue in other districts. The operation spans 17 cyclone-affected districts.

Medical camps are being conducted in all government-established rehabilitation shelters (551 in total), each led by a PHC Medical Officer, supported by an ANM and ASHA worker.

Community Health Officers (CHOs) remain on standby at sub-centres for emergency response. Health Secretary Saurabh Gaur stated that attendance of all personnel on cyclone relief duty is monitored.

On Monday, Secretary Gaur and In-Charge Commissioner for Health Neelakanta Reddy held a video conference with hospital superintendents and district authorities to ensure full compliance and readiness.