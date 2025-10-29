Andhra Minister Satya Kumar Yadav reviews Cyclone Montha preparedness

VIJAYAWADA: NTR District In-charge Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav said that precautionary measures have been implemented as per the guidelines of the State Disaster Management Authority and RTGS to mitigate the impact of Cyclone Montha.

He said Special Rapid Response Teams are on standby and special attention has been given to landslide-prone hill areas within Vijayawada city limits. Residents from vulnerable zones have been shifted to rehabilitation centres, where food, medical care, and other essential facilities are being provided. The Minister, accompanied by District Collector G Lakshmisha, Vijayawada Municipal Commissioner Dhyanachandra, NTR District BJP President Adduri Sriram, and officials from various departments, reviewed cyclone relief and safety measures across Vijayawada on Tuesday.

The review focused on residents in low-lying and hill areas most affected by the cyclone. Later, the minister and district officials inspected the rehabilitation centre at Chittinagar in Vijayawada West Constituency. He interacted with evacuees, enquired about their well-being, distributed food, and assured them that the coalition government stands firmly with every affected family. Pregnant women and those needing urgent medical care were shifted to hospitals.

He said that 25 vulnerable roads and six tanks have been identified and placed under close watch. All primary health centres have been stocked with essential medicines, and 108 and 104 ambulance services are operating round-the-clock.

The Health Minister instructed officials to remain vigilant even after the rains subside, stressing the importance of preventing communicable diseases through coordinated efforts of the Health and allied departments.