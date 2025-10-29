CCI to commence cotton procurement from today

VIJAYAWADA: In view of Cyclone Montha and keeping farmers’ welfare in mind, the Cotton Corporation of India (CCI) has been instructed to begin cotton procurement from October 29.

This year, cotton has been cultivated across 4.56 lakh hectares in the State, with an expected yield of 8 lakh metric tonnes. The Central government has fixed the MSP for cotton at Rs 8,110 per quintal.

Accordingly, 30 cotton procurement centres have been set up across the State through the CCI. While procurement is already underway in the Rayalaseema region, operations in other areas will begin after the weather conditions improve.

Farmers intending to sell their cotton are advised to first register their details through Village Agriculture Assistants (VAAs) using the CM App at Rythu Seva Kendras (RSKs).

After registration, they must book their selling slot through the “Kapas Kisan” App with the help of VAAs, based on the day they wish to sell. Cotton must be brought to the designated CCI purchase centres (linked to nearby ginning mills) as per the booked slot and must meet the quality standards prescribed by CCI.

The Agriculture Department has instructed agriculture officers to ensure cooperation from VAAs to assist farmers. Agriculture and marketing officers have been directed to guide staff and monitor operations to ensure completion of cotton procurement.