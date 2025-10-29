Heavy rains, gales cripple life across Krishna district in Andhra

VIJAYAWADA: Cyclone Montha has unleashed widespread devastation across Krishna district, leaving a trail of destruction in agriculture, infrastructure, and public life. The severe cyclonic storm, accompanied by heavy rains and gale-force winds, uprooted thousands of trees, and others.

Coastal areas, including Machilipatnam, Pamarru, Pedana, Avanigadda, Nagayalanka, Kruthivennu, Bantumilli, and Koduru, bore the brunt of the cyclone. Uprooted trees blocked roads and fell on houses and electric poles, forcing residents to remain indoors in fear of falling branches.

Preliminary estimates show lakhs of acres of paddy, banana, and papaya crops damaged in the Diviseema region.

Power supply was disrupted across several mandals due to damaged lines.

Officials evacuated 11,317 people to rehabilitation centres by 9 p.m. Tuesday, providing food, water, and medical aid.

A total of 196 boats and 296 swimmers were deployed along the coast for emergency response.

In Vijayawada and NTR district, continuous rain disrupted normal life, confining residents indoors.

Authorities warned people to stay home after 7 pm to prevent mishaps, while shops and businesses voluntarily closed by evening amid the cyclone’s impact.