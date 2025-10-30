Heavy crop loss as Cyclone lashes Andhra coastal districts

VIJAYAWADA: Cyclone Montha has caused extensive damage to crops across Krishna, Bapatla, NTR, and Guntur districts. Thousands of acres of paddy fields have been flattened by powerful gusty winds, leaving farmers in deep distress. They have invested around Rs 30,000 per acre in paddy cultivation, and all their hard work and money have gone to waste.

According to official information, paddy was cultivated in 1,62,123 hectares in Krishna district, maize in 102 hectares, black gram in 1,340 hectares, groundnut in 724 hectares, sugarcane in 3,059 hectares, and cotton in 298 hectares.

In the NTR district, paddy was cultivated in 48,167 hectares, maize in 3,668 hectares, black gram in 2,250 hectares, cotton in 36,254 hectares, and sugarcane in 438 hectares.

Paddy was also cultivated in 98,898 hectares in the Bapatla district and 61,257 hectares in the Guntur district. Cotton was cultivated in 23,656 hectares in Bapatla district, black gram in 2,838 hectares, and 2,637 hectares in Guntur district. Horticulture and floriculture, cultivated in thousands of hectares, were also completely damaged, resulting in heavy losses for farmers who invest at least Rs 50,000 per acre in these crops.

This year’s cultivation had shown promise, with a good harvest expected, but the cyclone’s fury has shattered the livelihoods and hopes of farmers.

Y Srinivas, a farmer from Arthamuru village in Krishna district, expressed his agony over the loss of his paddy crop.