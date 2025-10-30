Minister Satya Kumar Yadav lauds CM Naidu’s leadership in tackling cyclone

VIJAYAWADA: NTR District In-charge Minister and Minister for Medical & Health Y Satya Kumar Yadav praised Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu for his exceptional leadership and preparedness in managing Cyclone Montha.

After reviewing cyclone relief operations at the Vijayawada Collectorate on Wednesday along with District Collector G Lakshmisha, the Minister said the CM’s timely guidance and proactive planning helped the administration effectively mitigate the cyclone’s impact and prevent major loss of life and property.

He said that, under the Collector’s supervision, residents of low-lying and vulnerable areas were safely evacuated to rehabilitation centres. A Command Control Centre was also established to monitor the situation and respond promptly to emergencies.

The Minister added that inflows into Budameru and Prakasam Barrages remained stable and that public health measures were in place to prevent outbreaks of seasonal diseases. Adequate stocks of essential medicines, including anti-venom for snakebites, were supplied to all hospitals.

Later, Yadav inspected the stormwater pump house at the Low Bridge area in Vijayawada. He said all necessary preventive steps were being taken to maintain cleanliness and public safety.