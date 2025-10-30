Vijayawada Division stays alert, safeguards passengers

VIJAYAWADA: In response to Cyclone Montha, the Vijayawada Division of South Central Railway (SCR) operated on high alert, prioritising passenger safety and uninterrupted train services through coordinated, round-the-clock efforts. Train No. 20806 (New Delhi–Visakhapatnam) was safely terminated at Vijayawada, with 329 passengers deboarded, provided refreshments, and accommodated on onward trains at no extra cost.

The division implemented a comprehensive readiness plan, deploying monsoon reserves, anemometers, and water-level monitoring systems. Emergency stockpiles included sand, boulders, steel girders, and Hume pipes.

Equipment and manpower—25 excavators, 24 wagons, 650 steel cribs, 450 labourers, 475 trackmen, and 72 track machines—were mobilised for quick restoration.

RPF ensured 24/7 CCTV monitoring, while Medical and E&HM teams sanitised stations, cleared debris, and conducted fogging and water-quality checks. Bharat Scouts & Guides volunteers assisted in post-cyclone cleanup.

Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Mohit Sonakiya commended staff for maintaining safety and operational continuity, affirming that the Vijayawada Division remains fully prepared to ensure safe, reliable rail operations amid extreme weather.