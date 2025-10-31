Flood safety measures implemented in Andhra Pradesh's NTR district

VIJAYAWADA: The NTR district administration and police have intensified precautionary measures to ensure public safety amid heavy rains triggered by Cyclone Montha and inflows from neighbouring States.

District Collector G Lakshmisha, Commissioner of Police SV Rajashekar Babu, and Nandigama MLA Tangirala Sowmya led late-night inspections on Wednesday in flood-prone and low-lying areas of Munneru, Aythavaram, and Jaggayyapet.

They issued directions to officials on evacuation and safety measures.

On Thursday, the officials continued field inspections, reviewing water flow in the Munneru stream at Keesara bridge using drone surveillance. They also examined catchment areas at Penugranchiprolu, Polampalli, and Lingalavagu, instructing local staff to stay on constant alert. Evacuation of residents from inundated villages to safer areas was initiated.

Addressing the media, Collector Lakshmisha and CP Rajashekar Babu said that heavy rainfall in Telangana’s Khammam and Warangal districts had increased inflows into local streams.

“As part of precautionary measures, we have alerted residents in vulnerable areas in coordination with local officials and MLAs. Police personnel have been directed to remain vigilant, and SDRF and NDRF teams have been deployed. Our primary objective is to ensure no loss of life or property,” they said.

They added that inspections would continue in flood-prone zones such as Kattaleru, and all departments were working in coordination to minimise disaster impact and safeguard the public.