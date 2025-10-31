Minister Gottipati assures aid to cyclone-affected ryots across several districts in Andhra

VIJAYAWADA: Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar on Thursday assured immediate relief and compensation for farmers whose crops were devastated by Cyclone Montha across several districts in AP.
Accompanied by Minister Kolusu Parthasarathy and MLA Eluri Sambasiva Rao, he inspected the worst-affected areas in the Parchur and Addanki constituencies to assess the extent of damage.
The team visited flood-hit villages including Annamabathlavari Palem, Garnapudi, Thimmarajupalem, Agraharam, Budavada, Kotapadu, Kondamuru villages of J Panguluru mandal, and Parchur town, where large tracts of paddy, groundnut, Aubergine (Brinjal), cotton, and other horticulture crops were destroyed.
Gottipati directed officials to complete crop loss assessments promptly and submit detailed reports to the government. He credited Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s real-time monitoring and swift response for preventing a larger disaster. “The Chief Minister’s timely intervention ensured that officials, ministers, and MLAs stayed on high alert, saving lives and livelihoods,” he said.
He expressed concern over the damage caused by overflowing streams and canals that inundated villages and farmlands for four days, soaking stored tobacco meant for sale.
The Minister said the matter had been brought to the notice of the CM and Agriculture Minister, and procurement of moisture-affected tobacco would begin soon. “We will ensure compensation reaches farmers without delay,” he assured.
During his visit to Addanki town’s Fourth Ward, the Minister interacted with residents and directed officials to resolve complaints immediately. He criticised the poor desilting of drains in previous years, which worsened flooding in low-lying areas such as Parchur and Bapatla. The Minister noted that districts including Bapatla, Prakasam, Machilipatnam, and North Coastal Andhra suffered extensive damage. He said officials were actively visiting affected areas and preparing detailed reports to ensure fair and timely relief.
Reviewing power restoration works, he said fallen trees were cleared, damaged poles replaced, and domestic power supply fully restored. Connections for agriculture and aquaculture were largely reinstated by Thursday evening. Local leaders and officials accompanied the Minister during the inspection.