Vijayawada

APCRDA, SRM-AP launch free skill courses for youth

The training, open to students from intermediate to B.Tech and B.Com backgrounds, will last two to three months.
Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA), in collaboration with SRM University, AP, launched Free Skill Development Programs aimed at enhancing employability and sustainable livelihoods.
Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA), in collaboration with SRM University, AP, launched Free Skill Development Programs aimed at enhancing employability and sustainable livelihoods. Photo | Express
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA), in collaboration with SRM University-AP, on Monday launched free skill development programmes to improve employability and create sustainable livelihoods for youth in the Amaravati capital region.

Exclusively for students from capital villages, the initiative offers free transport and training. At the orientation, 103 students from 25 villages participated. APCRDA Deputy Director Borra Srinivasa Rao reaffirmed commitment to capacity building, while SRM Pro Vice-Chancellor Ch Satish Kumar addressed students.

The training, open to students from intermediate to B.Tech and B.Com backgrounds, will last two to three months.

APCRDA
SRM-AP
free courses
skill building

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com