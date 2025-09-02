APCRDA, SRM-AP launch free skill courses for youth

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA), in collaboration with SRM University-AP, on Monday launched free skill development programmes to improve employability and create sustainable livelihoods for youth in the Amaravati capital region.

Exclusively for students from capital villages, the initiative offers free transport and training. At the orientation, 103 students from 25 villages participated. APCRDA Deputy Director Borra Srinivasa Rao reaffirmed commitment to capacity building, while SRM Pro Vice-Chancellor Ch Satish Kumar addressed students.

The training, open to students from intermediate to B.Tech and B.Com backgrounds, will last two to three months.